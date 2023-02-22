Kelsea Ballerini didn't want to get married to Morgan Evans.

The 29-year-old singer divorced fellow country singer Morgan, 37, towards the end of 2022 after almost five years of marriage

And speaking in a tell-all interview on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she admitted she was just making other people "happy" by tying the knot.

She spilled: "I just wanted everyone to have a nice time. I didn't want to have a wedding.

"I didn't think, at the end of the day, I really want to get married - I did, in that moment, but fundamentally, I think from the trauma I had as a kid, I didn't. I think I told myself that I did. And I take full responsibility of that narrative."

She continued: "I just did it all, and it is because I started it that way. "I didn't ask him to meet me anywhere, I just did it."

"I got to a place where if I was like, 'If I wasn't killing myself to figure out how this overlaps and how this works,' as I'm like busy, we just wouldn't exist.

"I just think, if you want, you will."

Kelsea went on to claim that things turned nasty when Morgan tried to claim the house he "didn't pay for" in their brief divorce battle.

She said: "Who you marry is not who you divorce.

"As he's putting out a song about being blindsided, he's taking half the house that he didn't pay for."

The 'Love Me Like You Mean It' singer admits it was "hard" to discover that side of the man she loved.

She said: "Hurt people, hurt people. I totally get that. And I have grace, I really do, because I do know that he was hurt and is hurt, but how was I married to this person for so long and I had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being? That's what's hard for me."

However, she insisted she can't put all the blame on her ex, explaining how their busy work schedules got in the way of their relationship.

She said: "I was not perfect, he was not perfect, it was not perfect.

"And so, there were definitely moments that I look back on where I'm like, 'Oh, I should of done that different, or, 'I could of showed up here. I could of taken the flight this time.'

"And in the unraveling, that thing I ended up sharing with him, just saying like, 'I need to own the last few years of like, I think, I checked out a long time ago and I need to let you know that.'"

Morgan has issued a statement about Kelsea's comments in the interview and claimed she isn't telling it how it really was.

He tweeted: "It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened.

"She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps.

"All I ask is that if you're on my pages, please don't be mean.

"Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other. Life's too short."

Kelsea has already started dating actor Chase Stokes, 30, just months after her divorce was settled after grieving the end of her marriage while she was still with Morgan.

She said of her new romance with the 'Outer Banks' star: "I think I grieved a lot of the marriage in the marriage, and so I think I was ready to open back up.

"I felt, 'Why not? I've never really dated I don't know how it works. Let's just put ourselves out there, let's just vibe.'"