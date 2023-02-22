Kate Hudson felt like she'd 'failed' relationships with Matt Bellamy and Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson felt like she'd "failed" after past relationships with Matt Bellamy and Chris Robinson.

The 43-year-old actress has reflected on her breakups with her ex-fiance and ex-husband respectively, and she admitted while they were painful she knew they had to happen.

Appearing on the 'Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi' podcast, she said: "As hard as the decisions were in my life, and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years - whether it be Chris or Matt - I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships.

"I knew that we'd all be happier... It's a choice; you either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you would have left them or [you] choose to leave."

Kate has 19-year-old son Ryder with Chris and 11-year-old son Bingham with Matt, while she has four-year-old daughter Rani with fiance Danny Fujikanwa.

Since her split from Muse frontman Matt, the pair have stayed close friends, which she is "so grateful" for".

She added: "I'm so grateful for the family that I have, and the relationships that I have.

"I'm so close with my ex, Matt, Bing’s dad. Like, I love him so much, and [we're] exactly where we were supposed to be, you know? I think he feels the same way about me."

Meanwhile, the 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' actress is now trying to plan her wedding with Danny, but she can't quite decide what she wants.

She said: "I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding. My first wedding was so small, so there's a part of me that wants the big bash!"

