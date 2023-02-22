Kelsey Grammer missed his final meeting with pal Kirstie Alley a week before her death.

The 'Frasier' actor had been hoping to catch up with his former 'Cheers' co-star at a friend's book-signing event late last year but she didn't turn up and a week later he was devastated to hear of her death aged 71 after being diagnosed with cancer.

During an appearance on 'The Rachael Ray Show', Kelsey, 68, said: "Kirstie was noticeably missing and about a week later she was gone."

The TV star added of his late friend: "I loved Kirstie. She was always beautiful. She just had that thing about her. She was a radiant human being and that came through her. She knew how to love. She was so honest in her emotions all the time."

He went on to reveal she was one of the only pals he was able to lean on after he "got in trouble with the law", saying: "She showed up. She was one of the only ones who really showed up ... to be supportive and that was magnificent."

Kelsey added: "(She was) a wonderful person. She always made me laugh. Everything she did made me giggle. The first time I went to her house there were lemurs living on the property and I thought, only in Kirstie world."

Kirstie died on 5 December shortly after being diagnosed with cancer and her family remembered her in a heart-felt statement which read: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."