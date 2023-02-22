Paris Hilton thinks her sense of style "evolves" as her life goes on.

The 42-year-old heiress was a reality TV favourite in the 2000s with 'The Simple Life' alongside Nicole Richie before tying the knot with Carter Reum in 2021 - with whom she has a two-month-old son - and explained that while she loved wearing denim back in the day, she would like to bring back velour tracksuits into the mainstream because they are still a "staple" in her wardrobe.

She said: "There are so many [that I'd like to bring back], but I would say my personal faves are all things denim — low-rise jeans and denim minis — the velour tracksuit, and bedazzled and metallic everything. I think with each new stage in life, my style evolves accordingly. Lately, I've been spending a lot of time in my favourite staple that doubles as the most comfortable outfit in my closet — velour tracksuits."

The 'Paris In Love' star has launched a limited edition tracksuit with Klarna and went on to add that she "can't wait" for her other favourite trends to come back as she noted how much the post-purchase payment company has helped shopping "evolve" since its launch in 2015.

She told Popsugar: "Hello Kitty accessories and the colourful slashed flowy skirt — so hot. I love all things Y2K and can't wait to see even more of my fave trends make a comeback. It's wonderful seeing people get creative and put a modern spin on styles from the era that at one point everyone thought weren't cool anymore. The velour tracksuit is so iconically Y2K, and since the campaign is about how Klarna has helped shopping evolve, we also wanted to launch an upgraded version of the tracksuit. Since the 2000s were all about trying new styles and playing with fashion, we had to add tons of sparkles for a major statement piece! Loves it."