Alden Ehrenreich is keen to play Han Solo again.

The 33-year-old actor starred as a younger version of the 'Star Wars' hero in the 2018 film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and hopes to reprise the role as he feels he is yet to explore the character properly.

Quizzed about a return, Alden told Uproxx: "If it was the right iteration and the right thing, I would love it. Because, for me, in the first movie you watch him become Han. I got to be Han Solo for the last 15 minutes of the movie, maybe. And so being Han Solo is the fun part.

"And I have no f****** idea if there is ever a world where any of the happens, and if it happens, great, if it doesn't, whatever.

"But it was really great to... that's what's appealing to me about it because in a way they built this sort of origin story for when he becomes who he is, but then that guy is the guy that's really fun and it's a ball to play that character specifically."

The movie was directed by Ron Howard, who recently confessed that a sequel to the space Western was unlikely to be made.

The 68-year-old filmmaker said: "The only discussion that I’m aware of about a sequel for 'Solo' is coming from the fans at this point.

"I don’t think it’s a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it."

However, Ron doesn't believe that another 'Solo' flick is completely out of the question.

He said: "There’s some great characters launched, and the folks from Lucasfilm love the fans and really do listen so I would never say never – but I’m not aware of any concrete plans right now to extend the story or deal with that particular set of characters."