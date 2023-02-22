Suki Waterhouse was depressed after a "colossal heartbreak" in her twenties left her facing "public humiliation' and comparisons to her ex's new girlfriend.

The 31-year-old former model - who previously dated actor Bradley Cooper until 2015 when he moved on with supermodel Irina Shayk - doesn't mention her ex by name by insists the split left her down in the dumps as she struggled to deal with seeing reports about her former lover's new romance.

In interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine, she said her twenties had been rocked by a "colossal heartbreak", adding: "I was kind of depressed for a while. It stuck around for a long time. I think it was just the break-up and also just being in my twenties and in the f****** trenches."

She went on to say of the split: "You constantly read about how much more beautiful the new girlfriend is or whatever. That sounds silly, but when you're actually the one that's heartbroken, it's pretty rough." Suki added she also dealt with the added: "public humiliation, a lot of shame."

As well as her romance with Cooper, Suki previously dated rocker Miles Kane and actor Diego Luna. She is now in a relationship with movie star Robert Pattinson and she feels amazed that their romance is still going strong after five years.

She added of 'The Batman' star: "I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone_ or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me.

“We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."