Avril Lavigne's former fiancé Mod Sun was reportedly blindsided by news of their split.

The couple's break-up became public earlier this week - just days after musician Mod Sun headed out on tour - and now a representative for him has insisted the singer didn't seem to have been aware of a change in their relationship status.

A spokesperson for Avril, 38, confirmed the split news to New York Post column PageSix but a representative for 35-year-old Mod Sun, born Derek Smith, told the publication: "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him."

The rep added Mod Sun has no plans to cancel any of the dates on his tour which kicked off on Sunday (19.02.23) in Sacremento, California and includes dates across the US and Canada throughout February, March and April.

They said: "The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour."

Avril and Mod’s split news became public on Tuesday (21.02.23) with a source telling PEOPLE the couple's relationship had crumbled.

An insider told the outlet: "Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple... there was absolutely no third party involved in the split."

The pair started dating in 2021 and became engaged during a trip to Paris, France in March, 2022, and were last seen together at a pre-Grammy Awards event in Los Angeles earlier this month.