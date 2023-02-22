Six people were arrested in connection to a virtual vehicle scam.

South Yorkshire Police revealed that four men and two women were taken into custody after arrest warrants were obtained across the country, including Rotherham, Doncaster, Essex and Hampshire.

The arrests were in relation to an investigation looking into an online fraud ring that advertised selling cut-priced vehicles, taking the money and giving the purchaser nothing.

At the time of reporting, all six people - between the ages of 28 and 33 - are still in police custody. They were arrested on suspicion of defrauding, false by false representation and money laundering, South Yorkshire Police said.

Another woman, 27, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Sedgwick, the case’s lead said that the arrests formed part of a "large-scale, multi-agency investigation into the organised crime group who have been committing these frauds across the country over a number of years".

She continued: "My advice would be to never, ever transfer any money to anyone, no matter how pleasant or legitimate they seem, without having physically seen the car first.

"We have seen reports of this scam grow significantly in recent years, and therefore it's really important buyers take extra steps to check the seller is legitimate before handing over any cash or personal information."