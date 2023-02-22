'Rovio Classics: Angry Birds' is being delisted on Google Play.

Rovio Entertainment has announced that it's delisting the original 2009 puzzle game which will no longer be listed on Google Play from Thursday (23.02.23).

Android users who have already downloaded the game will still be able to play after then.

As for iOS users, the game will still be available to download on the App Store, but under the new name 'Red's First Flight'.

But the studio has warned that this is "pending further review".

The reason for this is due to "the game's impact" on Rovio's "wider games portfolio", it said in a Twitter statement.

The game was first released on iOS in 2009, before coming to Android in 2010.