Ozzy Osbourne references his infamous bat-biting incident while playing 'Horizon Call Of The Mountain' in an advert for the new PSVR 2.

Sony's latest virtual reality headset has landed, and the tech giant recruited the Black Sabbath rocker and his wife Sharon to promote the latest piece of hardware.

In a clip, Ozzy is hooked on the game when he's meant to be getting ready to return to the UK.

Seen with the headset on, he says: “Hang on Sharon, I want to plug in my PlayStation VR2.

“I’m very technical these days.”

After hearing screams, a concerned Sharon asks, “Ozzy, what’s wrong?”, to which he replies, “A stormbird tried to bite my head off."

The 74-year-old heavy metal legend shocked the world when he ate a bat on stage in Iowa in 1982, however, the singer - who was known for his wild drug and booze-fuelled antics - assumed it was a rubber bat a fan had thrown up on stage.