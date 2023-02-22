Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ daughter has returned to social media more than two months after the dancer’s death to tell him he’s missed.

Weslie Boss, 14, who Stephen’s widow Allison Holker had in 2008 with an unnamed former fiancée before she was adopted by ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ DJ and choreographer, has been silent online since 12 December – the day before her dad was found dead – but she made a comeback to TikTok on Monday. (21.02.23)

She posted a video showing her holding a phone up to a mirror while Mac Miller’s song ‘Surf…’ played – which is from the rapper’s posthumously released album ‘Circles’, put out after he was killed by an accidental drugs overdose in September 2018 aged 26.

Two small snaps of Weslie and Stephen were featured in the post, which was accompanied by the teen’s caption: “I miss u.”

Her mum Allison, 35, who married Stephen in 2013 – the same year he adopted Weslie – replied to her daughter in the comments: “I love you babygirl,” adding a red heart emoji and the words “always and forever”.

The teen joined her dancer mum, and her siblings Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia who Allison also had with Stephen, as well as hundreds of mourners and celebrities for the celebration of life ceremony in honour of her late dad on 12 February.

Allison hailed Stephen as a “light” in her speech at the event in Los Angeles, telling the crowd: “He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated.”

Around 500 other attendees turned out for the service, included Ellen DeGeneres, 65, and her talk show’s entire cast and crew, as well as Wayne Brady, Loni Love and Derek Hough.

Comedian Loni, 51, posted a picture of the program on Instagram and said: “Goodbye King Twitch.”