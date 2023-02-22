Selena Gomez claims she has ‘girl crush’ on ‘pretty’ Bella Hadid years after pair’s ’feud’

2023/02/22 15:00 (GMT)

Selena Gomez has confessed she has a “girl crush” on Bella Hadid years after the pair sparked feud rumours.

The 30-year-old ‘Come and Get It’ singer and the 26-year-old famously unfollowed each other after Selena started dating Bella’s ex-boyfriend The Weeknd – prompting widespread gossip they were feuding – but she has now shared her admiration for the model and her beauty in Instagram posts put on her feed on Tuesday (21.02.23).

Selena shared an image of Bella in a photoshoot that she captioned: “Girl crush”, and posted a now-deleted video that showed her lip-syncing to a viral clip of the 26-year-old model’s voice saying: “So, my name, my name is Bella Hadid” – along with the words: “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.”

The singer – who recently told trolls on social media: “I’m not a model” after they attacked her for gaining weight she said was due to taking lupus medication – added another clip in which she said about how she compared to Bella: “Instead, this is me. I accidentally laminated my brows too much.”

Selena and Bella started their pattern of unfollowing and following each other on Instagram in 2019, prompting fans to become convinced the pair had a feud.

The singer once spoke out as gossip grew, telling a fan online about allegations she had hit out at Bella: “NO. I shouldn’t of spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.”

Bella still doesn’t follow Gomez on social media, but Selena follows both her and her model sister Gigi Hadid, 27.

Selena dated Bella’s 33-year-old ex The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – for 10 months in 2017, shortly after Bella finally ended their on-off relationship – before the model and singer reunited and dated again until August 2019.

A source previously told People the model was not happy about her former boyfriend’s new romance with Selena.

They said: “Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and p***** that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena.”

