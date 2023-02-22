Jeremy Strong says his ‘Succession’ co-star Brian Cox has earned the right to say “whatever the f*** he wants” about his method acting.

The 44-year-old actor, who plays tortured Kendall Roy on the hit show in which Brian plays his sweary media mogul dad Logan Roy, isolates himself from the rest of the cast so he can portray the alienation his character feels from his family – which Brian has brushed off as part of a “f****** annoying” technique.

Jeremy, who has three daughters with his psychiatrist wife Emma Wall, told the new issue of British GQ about notoriously straight-talking Brian’s criticism: “Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f*** he wants.

“There was no need to address that or do damage control… I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show.

“And it’s like a family in the sense that, and I’m sure they would say this, too, you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them.”

Jeremy added he didn’t even want to know how things end for Kendall at the end of the upcoming forth series of ‘Succession’ as part of his method acting, saying: “I have a broad-strokes sense of things, but this season I didn’t want to know more.”

He also defended his choices by saying he would act differently on other sets, saying: “It’d be one thing if I was working on ‘Friends’ or something.

“I worked on a Guy Ritchie movie, and I approached that very differently.

‘Manhunter’ actor Brian, 76, has sneered acting doesn’t have to be a “big f****** religious experience” and told how he thinks Jeremy is “gifted” but feels the actor should relax by smoking weed and forget his method acting.

The star told in a cover interview with Town and Country magazine about the getting in character: “It’s just there and is accessible, it’s not a big f**king religious experience.”

When asked what it is like to work around Jeremy on ‘Succession’: “Oh, it’s f****** annoying, don’t get me going on it… he’s f****** gifted, when you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?”