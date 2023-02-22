WWE star Sonya Deville has got engaged to her girlfriend.

The 29-year-old wrestler - whose real name is Daria Berenato - popped the question to Toni Cassano on 15 February at a wine cellar cave in New Jersey - and was stunned when her partner pulled out an engagement ring of her own shortly after she'd got down on one knee with a custom-designed band from Happy Jewelry.

Sonya said: "I proposed, then Toni's like, 'Grab my purse.' And she pulls out a freaking ring box, and she's like, 'I've been carrying this around in my purse for four months. So whenever you proposed, I could give you a ring immediately back.' "

The couple's friends and family were with them for the special moment, but they don't remember a lot of it.

Toni told People magazine: "It truly was the biggest blur ever. All I remember is both of us shaking so bad."

Sonya spent months designing the ring and was keen to involve her partner's daughters, who are 11 and seven years old, with the proposal, but also making sure they were surprised too.

She added: "I could go on for days about the way I feel about this woman, I never knew love could feel so happy and safe all at the same time. I found my best friend, my soul mate and my life partner all in one incredible human. She is the epitome of my ride or die.

"To be able to show her and her two daughters how much they all mean to me was what this proposal was all about. They are my world and now we are one family forever together.

"I wanted it to be epic. I've never proposed to a woman before and I wanted this to be the most special for Toni and for her kids too.

"I wanted to make it something that they were super involved in. But I also wanted them to be surprised because I wanted them to have a memorable moment too."

The couple met last April and Sonya knew straight away that Toni was "the one".

She said: "This is going to sound really cheesy, but I knew [she was the one] the second I saw her.

"I got her a front-row ticket to my show, and I was going to take her out to dinner after. But I didn't have time to meet her before the show, so the first time I ever saw Toni was when I was coming out doing my entrance ready to wrestle and I looked into the crowd."

When the night ran too late for the couple to make their dinner reservations, they ended up in a random dive bar, talking over pizza until 5am.

Sonya recalled: "I was instantly like, 'This girl is the love of my life.'

"She just had the most grounded, cool energy and just was so beautiful, but you could tell she doesn't know it. She's just so cool and humble, and I was just like, 'This is my girl.' "