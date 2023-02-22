Kelsea Ballerini knew her marriage to Morgan Evans was over when she realised she "wasn't ready for kids".

The 29-year-old singer split from her fellow country star in 2022 after almost five years of marriage and though they had endured "years of couples therapy" and incidents of temporary separation, their differing views on starting a family proved to be the end for their relationship.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Kelsea said: "That was something that we had talked about early on, and that was something that I was changing on.

"Cause he was ready. He was like, 'I don't want to be an old dad,' is what he kept saying. And I was like, 'I'm not there yet, and I can't do that to save this and give you something that I'm not ready for.'"

The 'Blindsided' singer secretly visited her doctor to discuss freezing her eggs, and eventually went for dinner with the 37-year-old singer to tell him she wanted to undergo the procedure when she turned 30, which led to a fatal "shift" in their marriage because it confirmed they were "on different pages".

She said: "It was not a good day. And I think that was when I was like, there's a fundamental difference here that has happened, that has shifted. And it's no longer like, I don't see this person, I miss this person, I'm alone, I'm lonely. It's like, he wants something out of life… [and] I'm not there.

"And whether I'll get there or not, I don't think it's with this person if it is. And I think internally in hindsight, that's where I went like, 'I think maybe we need to rethink this, Kels.' "

After a preview for the interview with the 'Heartfirst' hitmaker - who is now dating Chase Stokes - was released, Morgan issued his own statement and insisted his ex-wife was "saying things that aren't reality".

He tweeted: "It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened.

"She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps.

"All I ask is that if you're on my pages, please don't be mean.

"Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other. Life's too short."