Paris Hilton has named her son Phoenix.

The 42-year-old socialite and her husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy into the world via surrogate last month and she's now revealed the tot is called Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, a moniker she picked out a decade ago.

Speaking on her 'This Is Paris' podcast, the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker revealed an excerpt from her upcoming memoir 'Paris', which read: "If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London.

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again.

"I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

She later explained her son's middle name is a tribute to her late grandfather and "mentor", Barron Hilton.

She said: "He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day.

"So, I really wanted to honour him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."

Paris didn't even tell her family and friends that she and Carter were having a baby until Phoenix was a week old.

She said: "As you all know, Carter and I have been blessed with the arrival of our baby boy. He is such a precious angel, and we're over the moon, so in love with him. We're just so excited to start our family, and we can't wait for you to see him.

"But for now, we've just been keeping everything really private. Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old," Hilton revealed. It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together.

"I just feel like my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."