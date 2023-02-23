Diane Kruger "tried very hard" to have a child with Joshua Jackson.

The 46-year-old actress felt a shift in her mid-30s that made her want to become a parent having spent her early life expecting not to have a family of her own, and even after her relationship with the 'Dawson's Creek' star ended in 2016 after a decade, she was planning to "do it on [her] own".

Speaking on the 'Divorced Not Dead' podcast, she said: "You know, I don't know. Maybe it is what people say about women and that time clock, just all of a sudden kicks in. I mean, the truth is I would've had a kid with or without a man attached.

"I remember starting to feel like [it] in my mid-thirties. Like, 'What am I doing all this for? Why am I running so hard, trying to make money and trying to live this life? What's it all worth it?'

"I was in a very serious relationship at the time. We tried very hard to have a child, which didn't work out. And then, I was single, and I thought, 'Oh, you know what? Maybe it's just easier to do it on your own anyways. You don't have to ask anyone for permission on schooling or where you're gonna live. Let's do it on your own.' "

The 'Inglorious Basterds' star was in the process of looking at the different ways she could have a child alone when she began "casually dating" now-fiance Norman Reedus, and she was amazed when she fell pregnant with their daughter Nova, four.

She said: "When we realised we were gonna have a baby, and naturally, it just became this.

"I mean, Nova truly happened when I was least expecting it and most needed it in my life.

"She was the absolute best thing that's ever happened to me, to us, to my life."