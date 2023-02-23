Kate Hudson is considering a "traditional Japanese wedding ceremony" when she marries Danny Fujikawa.

The 'Almost Famous' star got engaged to the former Chief frontman - with whom she has four-year-old daughter Rani - in September 2021 and they are currently planning their nuptials, but the 43-year-old actress is finding it hard to settle on what she wants, though she thinks it would be "really beautiful" to "honour" her fiance's heritage.

Kate - who also has sons Ryder, 19, with first husband Chris Robinson, and 11-year-old Bingham with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy - said: “Right now, planning a wedding feels insane, but I’m excited to plan a wedding, and I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding."

Noting her wedding to Chris was "so small", she added on the 'Table For Two' podcast: “So there’s a part of me that wants the big bash, you know?. There’s, like, two sides to me: the big bash or the small, intimate [wedding]. I think somewhere in there I’m going to come up with both.

“We do sometimes go back and forth with the traditional Japanese wedding ceremony, which would be really beautiful and quite emotional for Danny, seeing as his dad is gone."

The only think Kate and Danny are certain about is they won't be exchanging vows close to home.

She said: “It’ll totally be a destination wedding. It’ll be such an adventure that people will really want to have to come to show up. To me, those are always the most fun weddings. Like, if you really want to be there, you’ll be there.”

The 'How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star then jokingly added: “If someone’s like, ‘I can’t really be there,’ then I don’t want you there. That’s all I got right now. That’s all I got for the wedding.”

Kate couldn't be happier with her "handsome" fiance and was thrilled with the engagement ring he chose when he popped the question after five years of dating.

She gushed: “I love my ring. I really wanted a flat stone, and he really delivered."