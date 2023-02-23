Howie Mandel and Debbie Gibson have been unmasked on 'The Masked Singer US'.

The 67-year-old comedian was unveiled as Rock Lobster on the Fox show on Wednesday night (22.02.23), and he was correctly guessed by judge Ken Jeong.

Howie said: "I’m blazing a trail when it comes to singing and dancing.

"Mark my words, Rock Lobster is only the beginning. I would imagine there will be rumblings of Rock Lobster being next year’s Super Bowl halftime show."

Singer/ songwriter Debbie, 52, was unmasked as Night Owl on the show - which also features panellists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger - and it was revealed she was a last-minute replacement for another unnamed celebrity, who had to quit the series after testing positive for COVID.

The 80s pop icon explained: "I didn’t really have much time to decide to do it.

"I had 14 hours from the time I was landing in Las Vegas from a flight back from New York, drove out to LA and was on set by eight in the morning.

"I’m more adventurous than people might know. For me, it was a special moment, as the go-to girl to save the day. I had no time to overthink or prepare."

Rock Lobster was unveiled midway through the episode, leaving Night Owl and unmasked character Medusa to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale to see who would progress to week three.

Night Owl lost out to Medusa, who also triumphed in last week's season nine premiere episode when Sara Evans was unveiled as Mustang and Dick Van Dyke was unmasked as Gnome.

The 97-year-old actor said: "I stepped out and everybody's mouths dropped open. I think some people thought I was dead."