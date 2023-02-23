Dave Bautista's 'My Spy' is returning for a sequel.

The 54-year-old star is to reprise his role as CIA agent J.J. in 'My Spy: The Eternal City', the follow up to the 2020 spy comedy movie.

Bautista and his fellow returning stars Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong will appear opposite new cast members Anna Faris, Craig Robinson, Flula Borg, Billy Barratt, Taeho K, Nicola Correia-Damude, Noah Dalton Danby and Devere Rogers.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said: "We were so delighted with the success of 'My Spy'. It is an absolute privilege to reunite with Pete Segal, Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and the rest of the talented cast and filmmakers - along with some very exciting additions."

Peter Segal, who is returning to direct the sequel, admitted the cast is like "a kiss from the comedy gods".

He said: "Having Anna, Craig and Flula join our amazing cast is like a kiss from the comedy gods."

The first 'My Spy' movie told the story of Bautista's character being sent to surveil nine-year-old girl Sophie (Coleman) and her family, but she blackmails him to train her to be a spy.

In the second film, Sophie is now a teenager and JJ is tasked with chaperoning her on her school choir's jaunt to Italy.

'My Spy' - which sees Jeong play David Kim, J.J.'s boss at the CIA - was released by Amazon Prime after foregoing a cinematic release in North America, after the coronavirus pandemic forced movie theatres to close.