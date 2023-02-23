Camila Cabello has landed her second major movie role in Chiwetel Ejiofor's flick 'Rob Peace'.

The 'Don't Go Yet' singer has boarded the Prime Video adaptation of the biography 'The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League' by Jeff Hobbs, which is the second movie to be helmed by BAFTA winner Chiwetel, following 2019's 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind', Deadline reports.

The former Fifth Harmony star joins Mary J Blige, Jay Will and Chiwetel himself in the cast.

The tome “follows Robert Peace (Will), a young man who grew up in a crime-ridden section of Newark, NY and later graduated from Yale with degrees in molecular biophysics and biochemistry earned on scholarship. Peace led a dual life living in the insular world of academia and as a lab researcher of cancer and infectious diseases, while at the same time making six figures from the sale of marijuana. He was killed in a drug-related shooting in 2011.”

Camila will play Naya, Robert’s fellow student, while Chiwetel and Mary will portray Robert’s parents.

Production is already underway.

The 25-year-old singer's debut movie role was playing the titular role in Prime's 2021 remake of fairy tale classic 'Cinderella'.

Camila - who first made her name as a pop star - previously confessed it was "f****** terrifying" that her first film was playing the lead.

She said: "[The best] thing about my music videos was getting the chance to be a part of a narrative. I was in drama class when I was in middle school, and that’s how I came to singing, too. It was a way I could express myself and overcome my shyness. My drama teacher was the first person I sang in front of, and I knew, 'Oh, I love getting onstage and performing,' whether it be singing or doing improv or whatever. So as time went by, I was always like, 'Music is my first love, my first vehicle for expressing myself, but if I stumbled upon the right thing, I would be so hyped to explore acting.' It was f****** terrifying that I had the lead in the first acting project that I did, but eventually I was like, 'Here we go — music video!'"