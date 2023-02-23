Brooklyn Beckham is "addicted" to getting tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz.

The 23-year-old chef - who is the son of footballing legend David Beckham and ex-Spice Girl Victoria - tied the knot with heiress Nicola,28, last year and most recently got a portrait of her tattooed onto his shoulder.

He said: "It was pretty soon after we started dating, and I am half-covered with stuff for her. I have like over 20 dedicated to her. They're very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everywhere!"

The 'Cookin' with Brooklyn' host went on to add that he has found marriage "so easy" and has been taking the advice of his dad - who has been married to Victoria since 1999 - to just "keep his wife happy" as he noted that he and the former 'Bates Motel' actress would like to have children eventually.

He told E! News: "I think once you find that person that you just can't live without, I think it's so like easy, My dad always said just do everything to make her happy and don't lie to her. It's actually true: Happy wife, happy life. I can't wait to have kids! I could have so many but it's, obviously, totally up to her."

Brooklyn has claimed to have more than 100 tattoos in total, including the word 'married' on the side of his hand and his wedding vows inked down his arm, along with his middle name of Joseph.

Of surprising his wife with new body art dedicated to her, he said: "She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink!"