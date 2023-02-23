Chaka Khan has urged young fans to follow their dreams.

The 69-year-old soul singer - who is known for her hit songs like 'I'm Every Woman' and 'Ain't Nobody' - started her career more than 50 years ago as the as the lead vocalist of the funk band Rufusis and has gone on to sell 70 million records as a solo artist is "always telling kids" that if they have a "calling" in life, they have to pursue it because they will end up worse off if they don't.

She said: "I keep telling these kids, they want to know what should they do if they have a calling or a dream. The thing is, if you have a calling or a dream, you're either going to realize it or you're going to crash and burn; kill yourself or kill somebody else or something, you know? You're gonna have to do it, it has to be done. Or you have to pick something else. Because the calling is just the calling. It's that simple. It's bigger than you. So, you have to do it. And if you don't, the post office is always hiring!"

The 'I Feel For You' hitmaker - whose real name is Yvette Marie Stevens - went on to add that she has done almost "everything" in her career and is wondering what lies ahead for her.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I've done everything but kick myself in the back of the head! The only thing left to do, I mean, really, I feel like I've done a great deal. I'm wondering, you know, what's next. I've got five generations in any given audience. Five generations of people, and I think that's significant."