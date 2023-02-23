Chase Stokes "absolutely effed up" his audition for 'Stranger Things.'

The 30-year-old actor tried out for the role of Steve Harrington - which eventually went to Joe Keery - on the hit Netflix sci-fi series but recalled that he forgot "all of his lines" in the audition and "regretted everything" on the long drive home.

He said: "I actually read for Steve Harrington and I forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up. I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that!"

However, the 'Outer Banks' star was later given the guest role of Reed and appeared in the sixth episode of the first season as he thanked creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer for kickstarting his career with the minor part.

Speaking at an 'Outer Banks' fan event, he told Access Hollywood: "I'm just thankful for the Duffer brothers for giving me an opportunity to, like, do my job and start my career. I mean if it weren't for them, I wouldn't be here."

Chase went on to pay tribute to Joey - who beat Chase to the part and continues to stat in the hit show today alongside the likes of Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, and David Harbour - as he noted that the pair has been in touch with each other occasionally over the years.

He added: "Joe Keery is an absolute legend, who is so good as Steve Harrington. I'm super proud of him, I've talked to him a little bit throughout the years!"