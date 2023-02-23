The Windblume Festival will be part of the 'Genshin Impact' 3.5 update.

Players can expect Collei, Tighnari, and Cyno to appear at Windblume this time.

Timaeus and an unnamed woman will also play.

And there will be some mini-games, too, including Floral Pursuit, which is all about catching balloons in Space, but not all balloons are what they seem.

Then there is Ballad of Breeze for music fans, and lastly, Breezy Snapshots, which requires taking pictures of various locations.

There is also plenty of new rewards on offer, including Character EXP Materials, Crown of Insight, Mailed Flower four-star claymore, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Primogems, Talent Level-Up Materials, Unfading Silky Grace, and Weapon Ascension Materials.

The new update arrives on March 1, 2023.