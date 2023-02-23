'Hogwarts Legacy' isn't getting DLC expansions anytime soon.

The RPG based on the 'Harry Potter' universe - which just broke a Twitch streaming record for the most concurrent viewers - was released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10.

And the game's director Alan Tew has revealed there are currently "no plans" to expand the title yet.

Speaking to IGN, he said: “We’ve been really heads down bringing ['Hogwarts Legacy'] to life, so at the moment there are no current plans for DLC."

The much-talked-about game will come to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4 and Nintendo Switch players will have a while longer to wait with a date set for July 25.

Meanwhile, the game recently sparked controversy by adding the first transgender 'Harry Potter' character.

The introduction of Sirona Ryan, a barkeep at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade, came amid the J.K. Rowling transgender row.

Although it's not stated in the game if Sirona is transgender, one piece of dialogue about an encounter with a goblin called Lodgok suggested as much.

Sirona says: "I've known [Lodgok] for years. We met when I was waiting tables here as a student — well before I bought the place.

"He was cordial enough, but we weren't friends then. His mistrust of wizardkind ran deep... Hadn't seen him in years when he came in a few months ago. But, he recognised me instantly. Which is more than I can say for some of my own classmates. Took them a second to realise I was actually a witch, not a wizard."

Warner Bros. Games has insisted Rowling - who has made a series of comments branded transphobic - is “not directly involved”, though her writing has provided the "foundation" for the title.

The billionaire author does not profit from the game.