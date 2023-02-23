TikTok has been banned on European Commission-issued devices.

The video sharing app has been prohibited to be downloaded onto phones, tablets and the like owned by by the commission, who justified the move as a means to “protect data and increase cybersecurity.”

The social media platform - which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance - has faced numerous allegations surrounding how it mines and maintains user data and supplies it to the Chinese government.

Thierry Breton, the industry chief of the European Union outlined their intention to be tough on cybersecurity but gave few other details.

The ban -which is coming in on 15 March - also extends to personal devices of its 32,000 staff that have apps used for official business like email and Skype.

TikTok shared they were “disappointed” about the measure, which they argue its basis is founded on “misconceptions”.

A representative said: "We are disappointed with this decision, which we believe to be misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions.”

ByteDance’s app - which is popular for its short form clips - has been hit criticisms for a while but it has been ramping up with many national governments putting limits on their staff engaging with it on their work devices.

Last month, the Dutch government followed the example of the US President Joe Biden, who disallowed it back in December.

In the UK, Alicia Kearns, a Conservative MP and chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee appeared on Sky News and urged people to delete the app.