Robots will do 39 per cent of all domestic chores by 2033, say experts.

In the next ten years, roughly four out of ten tasks in and for the home will be done via automated technology, according to researchers in the UK and Japan.

Scientists at the University of Oxford and Ochanomizu University estimate that food shopping will be the area witnessing the most done through automation while looking after people - such as children and elders - will be the least touched by AI.

The findings -which were made available through the journal PLOS ONE - were the result of the question "If robots will take our jobs, will they at least also take out the trash for us?".

The report noted how recent robots “for domestic household tasks” like vacuum cleaners "have become the most widely produced and sold robots in the world.”

Their work involved asking 29 AI experts based in the UK and 36 AI based in Japan for their predictions on robotic tech in domestic settings.

UK male experts tended to be more positive about the prospect of it compared to female experts; a situation swapped in Japan.

Dr Lulu Shi, a postdoctoral research at Oxford said: "Only 28 per cent of care work, including activities such as teaching your child, accompanying your child, or taking care of an older family member, is predicted to be automated"