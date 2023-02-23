David Soul wants to return to 'Starsky and Hutch'.

The 79-year-old actor - who portrayed Ken 'Hutch' Hutchinson' in the cop drama from 1975 to 1979 and again in a 2004 movie - is unimpressed with the recent news the show is being rebooted with women in the title roles and insisted TV bosses should just sign him and Paul Michael Glaser back up to reprise their roles, but this time as "old farts solving piddly-a** crimes".

He tweeted: "Every article [about a reboot] mentions the 'original' actors by name. So why not just reboot Paul and me—as a couple of old farts solving piddly-ass crimes at the assisted living facility where we would now live?

"Who can do Starsky and Hutch better than him and me?(sic)"

Comedian-and-actor Dave Foley thought the pitch was "great" and admitted he'd like a role too.

He replied: "Sounds great. Can I play the upstart 60 yr old who thinks he knows it all but he hasn't seen s---. PS watched every episode of the original."

'Wonder Woman' star Lynda Carter also expressed an interest.

The 71-year-old actress tweeted: "I'd watch this."

David's remarks came a few days after it was revealed Fox are developing a female-led reboot, centred around detectives Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson.

The duo will seek to solve crimes in Desert City, while they'll also try to discover who sent their dads to prison for a crime they didn't commit.

Meanwhile, Paul previously claimed that 'Starsky and Hutch' belonged to a particular "time and a period".

The 79-year-old actor suggested that it would be difficult to ever replicate the feeling of the TV show.

Asked about the possibility of a reboot in 2018, he explained: "'Starsky and Hutch', like most iconic shows, belongs to a time and a period and you won’t be able to recreate that time or period, so you’re left with realising a chemistry between two people. And that’s of great value.

"It’s an example or a dynamic that we all like; we want to know a friend like that or function in the world like that. If they can find the right cast or figure out how to show it today, it can work well. Back in the ‘70s, people were more gullible and more accepting.

"We only had three networks and up until that time, the police drama - or the partnership in a police drama - had not been explored that way. Now they’ve done everything you could possibly do with (the genre). What’s left to explore except the always meaningful relationship of people with one another, and one to support one another."