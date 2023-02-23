Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opts for an "effortless and effective" eye make-up look.

The 35-year-old model-and-actress opts for a minimalist look for day-to-day beauty and uses her own Rose Inc products to achieve the ideal aesthetic.

She told HarpersBazaar.com: "I would describe my everyday eye make-up look as effortless and effective.

"To achieve it, I use Rose Inc Satin and Shimmer Duet Eyeshadow, a pair of pigment-rich eyeshadows - one cream, one pressed — that visibly smooth the skin while delivering multidimensional looks.

"Then I use the Rose Inc Ultra-Black Lash Lift Serum Mascara. It's a rich, glossy mascara that lengthens, lifts, and fortifies lashes."

Rosie is always particularly attentive when applying her mascara.

He said: "Starting with the shorter side of the brush, I like to load up the root of my lashes before flipping the wand over to the longer, curved side to lengthen and pop the lashes up.

"I love how the curved dual bristle delivers a clean, defined finish and a natural curl that lasts."

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star revealed her best eye make-up trick is to use the right tools.

She said: "I always have a few small brushes on hand that allow me to be precise along the lash line and get into the crease of my eye with ease....

"Of course, an eyelash curler makes all the difference when doing any makeup look."

She added of the Rose Inc Eyelash Curler: "Its thoughtfully designed curve adapts to every eye shape, targeting even hard-to-reach lashes with one squeeze."

And Rosie stressed the importance of good lighting, ideally natural light.

She said:"Good lighting is the key to an effective eye-makeup application.

"Stepping back between layers is crucial so you don't lose perspective on what you're doing—it's easier to add more than to remove product!"