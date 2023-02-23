John Legend believes losing their son was "worse" for his wife Chrissy Teigen.

The couple were left devastated in 2020 when they lost their baby Jack five months into the 'Lip Sync Battle' star's pregnancy and the 'All of Me' hitmaker admitted he was in awe of his spouse's "strength and resilience" because she had to go through "physical trauma" while navigating their shared grief.

Asked about sharing the hard parts of their lives with the world, John told Fatherly: "The moments of joy and love just outweigh any negative experiences that we’ve had. But when we’ve had them, it tested our strength, it tested our resilience.

"Particularly as the husband, you are grieving yourself, but you’re also knowing that it’s even worse for your wife because it’s not just emotional. It’s a physical trauma that happens too when you lose a child.

"Seeing her strength and resilience through that, despite all the challenges, it’s been really inspiring for me."

The 44-year-old singer - who has Luna, six, Miles, four, and Esti, five weeks, with Chrissy - is pleased he and his spouse have been able to give comfort to people who have experienced similar tragic losses and struggles with fertility through their own openness.

He said: "We wanted to share our story with people because we know a lot of other people go through it too, and a lot of people suffer in silence or feel like it’s something they can’t share with other people.

"I feel like we helped make people who feel like they’re struggling with fertility and other issues feel more comfortable sharing that and not as ashamed maybe as they may have been before.

"Chrissy gets it everywhere she goes. People walk up to her and talk to her about their gratitude to her for her bravery and sharing what she shared, and then they tell her what they’ve gone through too. It kind of unlocks people’s willingness to talk about it too.

But John insisted he is still "guarded" about some issues, though he believes being "honest and authentic" in public has contributed to his musical success.

He explained: "I’m still guarded about things that I want to be guarded about, but part of our passions are defined by what we do in our home.

"I sing about relationships, I sing about love and human connection. The only way that really works is to be honest and authentic about your own love and your own relationships.

"And then Chrissy, most of her businesses and her passion is around cooking and things she does at home with us and the family.

"We've experienced pain and triumph, we've experienced the highs and the lows together, and we've grown into full adults together."