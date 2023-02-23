Snapchat is adding more audio tools.

The social media app is allowing users to add audio to their content in two brand new ways to their Sound product.

Snapchat are enabling the addition of licensed clips - like from TV and movies - and original audio to Snaps and Stories. they are also including a feature that will make it easier to add sound that is relevant to the Lens chosen by the poster.

On top of this, developers have made a feature that enablers people to create montage videos - from four to 20 photos from cameras rolls - that auto sync to the selected audio’s rhythm, which will be released on Andriod and iOS in March.

Manny Adler, Snapchar’s Head of Music Strategy said: “By expanding the Sounds experience, Snapchat is making it easier and faster for Snapchatters to discover and share the music they love with friends. Snapchat has also created a unique opportunity for artists to reach a valuable and engaged audience, while then also leading fans to listen to the full song on streaming services.”

They also shared that since the debut of Sounds in 2020, 2.7 billion videos have made with Sounds via the app, and they accrued more than 183 billion views.

This comes amid the revelation that Snapchat they has increased their total active user base to 750 million as they shared their expectation to increase it to more than 1 billion within the next two to three years.