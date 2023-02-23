Jeremy Strong feels "almost denuded" by his signature brown wardrobe.

The 'Succession' actor - who has three daughters with wife Emma Wall - famously only wears different shades of the colour when he isn't working and he's admitted there are various reasons for his uniform style.

He told the new issue of GQ magazine: “My wife told me that somebody said something like, ‘The three things you’re going to be certain of are death, taxes, and that Jeremy Strong will be wearing brown.’ I don’t know, it’s inexplicable.

“In a way, it’s a metaphor for the rest of my life. I gravitate towards an extremely narrow band. That’s all that I want and I don’t want anything else...

“This is maybe half bulls***, but maybe not total bulls***: I spend so much of my life wearing costumes, I feel almost denuded in my style. It’s so consistent and neutral that almost anytime I put on any wardrobe, I feel profoundly different from my baseline self.

“It’s monastic. Monastic chic.”

The 44-year-old actor is also heavily involved in the wardrobe of his 'Succession' alter ego Kendall Roy, working closely with costume designer Michelle Matland, and for the upcoming fourth season, Loro Piana sent him a customised jacket and he received a watch from Richard Mille to wear in character.

He said: “Those are all things that I do on my own because those details just feel really important to me, and so I take initiative in that area."