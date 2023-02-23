Ellen DeGeneres correctly guessed the name of Paris Hilton's baby.

The 41-year-old hotel heiress and her husband Carter Reum became first time parents last month but only revealed her son's name as Phoenix on Wednesday (22.02.23), with TV star Ellen taking to social media to post a clip of an unearthed interview with Paris where she suggests naming her baby after the Arizona city.

In the clip, Paris said: " I'm not going to say yet as I'm scared someone will steal the name!"

Ellen replied: "Alright. We're going to take a break then. I'll guess it. I will! Phoenix?"

Alongside the post, Ellen - who stepped down from hosting 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in May 2022 - took the correct guess as a win and wondered if she would be winning one of the famous Hilton hotels as a prize.

She captioned the post: "I named @ParisHilton's baby! What do I win?!?! A hotel?!?! Paris was on my show on 1/27/22 (sic)"

At the time, Paris appeared to merely giggle at the suggestion but revealed on Wednesday that she had chosen the moniker for her son - whom she welcomed via surrogate - because she wanted it to go with her own location-based name.

Speaking on her 'This Is Paris' podcast, she recited a passage from her upcoming memoir 'Paris', which read: "If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London.

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again.

"I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

She later explained her son's middle name is a tribute to her late grandfather and "mentor", Barron Hilton.

She said: "He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day.

"So, I really wanted to honour him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."