Mel C is reportedly dating an art gallery owner six months after she split from her long-term boyfriend.

The Spice Girls singer, 49, broke up from her man of seven years Joe Marshall last August and, according to The Sun, is off the market again after enjoying a series of dates with London art gallery owner Cassius Colman.

It was reported on Thursday night (23.02.23) Mel and Cassius have history after he first met Sporty Spice when she launched her solo career in 1998.

A source told The Sun: “Mel and Cassius enjoy each other’s company and get on really well.

“She isn’t rushing into anything and they have enjoyed a few dates in London.

“It is all going well and she seems really happy.”

The Sun also revealed Cassius worked as a music video director at Black Dog Films – the same company that created Mel’s 1998 music video for her ‘When You’re Gone’ duet Bryan Adams.

Mel, who has 14-year-old daughter Scarlet with real estate developer Thomas Starr, who she was with for 10 years before they broke up in 2012.

She started dating music executive Joe in 2015 but is said to have quit their relationship because of her hectic work schedule.

A month after the break up Mel said she felt it was complicated to keep a romance going if you were a successful woman.

She added: “I think being a successful woman makes things more complicated.

“But who knows the reasons why some people find a soulmate and stay together forever and then other people.

“I’ve never, never wanted to marry. Maybe marriage works for some people, but maybe to think it works for the majority is an old-fashioned notion.”

“I’ve decided that life is a series of chapters. I think that’s a good way to not have regrets.”