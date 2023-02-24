Former 'Family Fortunes' host Vernon Kay is set to replace Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2.

The 48-year-old TV presenter and radio DJ is said to have put pen to paper on a two-year deal to take over from the veteran broadcaster - who is departing the radio station next month after 31 years - in April.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "This is the biggest, most coveted gig in radio.

"Ken's show is the most listened to in Europe so Vernon has massive shoes to fill. But he's such a warm, easy presenter and listeners have really taken to him.

"Vernon has a raft of fresh, new ideas and content, but will not be trying to reinvent the wheel here - he knows how important this show is to listeners, and wants them to feel welcome and safe.

"Everyone at the Beeb is hugely excited to have him on board."

Vernon - who is married to 'Strictly Come Dancing' presenter Tess Daly - is expected to start on April 3rd.

A spokesperson for the star, who has filled in for Radio 2 hosts Zoe Ball and Scott Mills in the past, declined to comment.

But a BBC spokesperson told the publication: "We've seen a lot of speculation about who will take over the much coveted mid-morning slot on Radio 2, and we'll confirm the new presenter in the near future."

Ken, 72, confirmed last month that he is to leave Radio 2.

He said in a statement: "Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March. It’s been a tremendously happy time for me: I’ve made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues.

"However I feel that after 45 years of full-time broadcasting on BBC Radio it’s time for a change. I would stress that this is entirely my decision but some new opportunities have come up and I would like to continue my career in a slightly different way in the next few years, the details of which will be revealed shortly.

"I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2 in particular and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped to make the mid-morning show a success."

Ken will be starting a new show on Greatest Hits Radio from April 3.