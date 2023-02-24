Addison Rae is to star in upcoming slasher film 'Thanksgiving'.

The social media star will be part of the cast for director Eli Roth's upcoming horror movie, which is based on the spoof trailer the 50-year-old filmmaker made 16 years ago for the Quentin Tarantino-Robert Rodriguez double bill 'Grindhouse', but it is unclear what role she will be playing.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter the movie centres on a slasher who arrives at a small town in Massachusetts with the intention of “creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town’s inhabitants."

'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey is also in talks to join the cast, but the director is hoping to feature a number of unknown names.

Production is due to begin in Toronto next month.

Eli will also serve as producer alongside Electromagnetic Productions’ Roger Birnbaum.

Addison made her movie debut in 'He's All That' in 2021 and previously revealed she wanted to prove she's not "limited to one thing" and hoped to explore a variety of acting roles.

She said: "I want to show people I’m not just limited to one thing.

"I want to play the bad guy but also the good guy. I eventually want something really deep and emotional and real as possible."

And the 22-year-old star claimed she had to work "much harder" in order to make it as an actress because of her background.

She explained: "In this industry, when you come in and get labelled as one thing ... people like to keep you there. Which is understandable, and I get it, but what people don’t realise is I’ve always wanted to do acting, I’ve always wanted to do music. I’ve always wanted to do all these other things that they didn’t really get to see or know, because I just started being known when I was 19 years old.

"People haven’t really seen the background, or the classes I used to take and things like that. So I try to tell myself, ‘You have to work that much harder to get people to take you seriously.'"