Phil Davis has resigned his Bafta membership after the "toe-curling" 2023 film awards ceremony.

The 'Sherlock' star, 69, has branded last weekend's BAFTA awards show an "embarrassing travesty" after they chose to have 'This Morning' presenter Alison Hammond interviewing stars backstage while Richard E. Grant hosted.

It meant that the likes of Lesley Patterson, who co-wrote the most awarded movie of the night, 'All Quiet on the Western Front', had her speech cut.

As well as not being impressed with the "non-interviews", the 'Quadrophenia' star took issue with the host's arrival to London's Royal Festival Hall in a fake Batmobile, and he also slammed the ceremony for not including legendary actor Bernard Cribbins - who died last July aged 93 - in the In Memoriam segment.

He tweeted this week: "The Bafta awards were an embarrassing travesty.

"Cutting deserving winners speeches for toe curling non interviews. Poor Richard E Grant pretending to arrive in a Batmobile and no Bernard Cribbins in memorium. (sic)"

Phil added: "I resigned my membership. "

As well as his notable movie roles, Bernard was best known for TV roles in 'Doctor Who', 'The Wombles', 'Fawlty Towers', to name a few.

And Bafta has responded to the criticism it faced for omitting the 'Railway Children' star from the memorial and insisted he will be part of the next BAFTA Television Awards In Memoriam.

The academy tweeted: "With limited time in our broadcast it isn’t possible to honour all those who have sadly passed away. Bernard features in our online records at http://bafta.org/heritage/in-memory-of and given his influential work in TV, he will be considered for inclusion in the next Television Awards broadcast."

The latter awards take place on May 14.