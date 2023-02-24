Adam Levine is seeking over $850,000 in compensation after he was allegedly sold a fake car.

The Maroon 5 frontman thought he was trading in two of his own vintage vehicles for a 1971 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 Liter Spyder - an extremely rare motor as only 25 were ever made - but is now taking legal action against Rick Cole, who he claims has swindled him.

According to court documents, back in 2021, Adam swapped two Ferraris, from 1968 and 1972, with a combined value of $950,000 and in return the classic car dealer gave him $100,000 and what he thought was an "extremely desirable and valuable car in the current classic car market."

However, when the Maserati was taken to Autosport Designs to market it, it turned out the vehicle wasn't genuine, with the 43-year-old singer claiming Cole took a number of steps to pass it off as the real deal.

Adam was told the dealer had already sold a car with the same vehicle identification number (VIN) as his new ride, with it being owned by British luxury vehicle collector Clive Joy and “under the care of legendary race car driver Christian Traber."

The 'She Will Be Loved' hitmaker argued the car dealer - who has previously made deals with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Robin Williams and Steve McQueen - deliberately kept the earlier issues concealed in order to make a major profit.

Documents obtained by the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column alleged: “Subsequent inspection and investigation revealed that the vehicle is not authentic.

“Cole egregiously never disclosed any of this … withholding this information in order to make substantial monies on the sale."

Adam has argued that as the identity of the car was now clouded, its value was “far less than that paid by” his Adam Levine Living Trust.

The court papers noted it was possible the car was a Ghibli Coupe converted into a Ghibli Spyder, but it is unknown whether that is the case.

The 'Moves Like Jagger' hitmaker's trust are seeking to recoup the purchase price of $850,000 after claiming Cole had refused to reverse the deal or give back the money.

The car dealer has yet to comment on the lawsuit.