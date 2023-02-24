Ellie Goulding suffered "a lot of trauma" after she was falsely accused of cheating on Ed Sheeran with One Direction's Niall Horan.

The 36-year-old pop star has opened up about the rumours which surfaced back in 2014 following the release of Ed's song 'Don't' which featured lyrics about an unfaithful partner and gossip suggested it was Ellie - but she's adamant she never dated the star and the speculation was incredibly hurtful.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday newspaper's You magazine, she explained: "It's fascinating how many people are interested in that. It happened nine years ago. You know, completely honestly, it caused me a huge amount of … stress is not the word. It caused me a lot of trauma, actually."

She added: "'How old were we, 23? I envy the fact that my friends just spent their 20s having flings and one-night stands and what every 20-something goes through in private. But every single thing I did was written about. I was made to feel like a terrible person and I really struggled with that because I know I'm not."

Ellie has rarely commented on the gossip but she recently hinted at the hurt she suffered by commenting on a video posted on TikTok which showed her dancing to Harry Styles' song 'As It Was'. A follower wrote on the post: "Can't believe u cheated on Ed with Niall but slay fr [sic]" and Ellie responded: "False!!!! But also slay."

She has now admitted she wrote that comment after a few drinks, saying: "I think I was really drunk when I wrote that, yeah." Ellie also insisted she has talked it al through with Ed and they are on good terms. She concluded: "Of course [we have talked about it]! It is in the past and we're friends. We're adults."