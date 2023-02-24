Pedro Pascal thinks it is "creepy" when parents ask him to do his Mandalorian voice for their children.

The 47-year-old actor insisted it is "inappropriate" for him to talk to youngsters in the same "bedroom voice" he uses in character as Din Djarin in 'The Mandalorian' and doesn't think it "works" in real life when he isn't wearing his famous silver helmet.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', he said: "People come up to me and ask me to do the voice for their kids. But I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low-register bedroom voice.

"It is so creepy and doesn't work in real life."

Pedro joked his regular screen partner, Grogu - who is also known to fans as Baby Yoda - always takes the spotlight away from him.

He said: "He is remarkably lifelike and a real screen partner, but does steal every scene."

While Pedro can be seen in 'The Mandalorian' season three from next week, he is currently starring in 'The Last Of Us' but admitted he has no recollection of being offered the role of Joel.

He said: " “It is a bit hazy because I had stayed up very late meeting everyone and was very excited, so I took a sleeping tablet.

“When they called to offer me the part, I was so drowsy they had to repeat the offer.

“I then forgot that completely and when I woke up the following morning, I thought because of the time difference between London and LA, I would be waiting by the phone all day to hear if I got the job!”

Watch the full interview with Pedro on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday (24.02.23) night.