Evangeline Lilly used to fart on annoying passengers when she worked as a flight attendant.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actress only did the job for two months because she found it "miserable" but it didn't take her too long to find a quiet way of getting revenge to people who "weren't pleasant" to her when they needed her assistance on board the plane.

She said: "It’s miserable. The training’s six weeks. I did it for two months and then I showed up for a flight to Germany without my passport and I was like, ‘I don’t think this job’s for me’ and I quit.

"In the meantime, I’d managed to find a good system for if people weren’t pleasant with me on the plane. When you pass by, you just do a little ‘crop dusting’, leave a little scent behind for that a***hole to enjoy…

"I did, I farted on them. What else did I have at my disposal?”

While the 43-year-old actress - who has two sons with partner Norman Kali - didn't enjoy her cabin crew days, she landed her dream job when she was cast as Tauriel in 'The Hobbit' film series, admitting the role brought her out of retirement.

Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', she said: "I read 'The Hobbit' when I was 13 and then it was my favourite book for a long time. I read 'Lord of the Rings' when I was a teenager.

"I obsessed over being a woodland elf, I swear to god. I fantasised night after night about being a woodland elf.

"And then I was retired, I’d just given birth to my first baby and I got a call… I really didn’t want to act but I was like, ‘I really want to do that.’ "

Evangeline stole a "really important" prop from the set, a runestone, which she lied she had lost during filming in order to slip it into her pocket.

She said: “There was this really, really important prop - the runestone that Kili gave to Tauriel - they had made about a dozen of them and one of them had been chosen. It was beautifully crafted.

“We used all the other ones for rehearsals. It really was the best one, so between takes on one of the scenes I just slipped it into my pocket and then I was like, ‘Urm, guys I think I’ve dropped the runestone, I don’t know where it is.’

"There were like 20 people on their hands and knees looking. Peter Jackson is freaking out because it’s the one he hand chose for the scene and I was like, ‘Sorry!’ And I still have it. Don’t tell Peter…”

But the former 'Lost' star is glad she kept the stone because a souvenir she was given from the set hasn't stood the test of time.

She said: “I kept a set of the ears. That I didn’t have to steal, they just let me have them. I put them in a memorabilia box, a beautiful wooden box. I went to show my son a few years later and I opened the box and there was just this blob of goo at the bottom as they’ve just melted. They’re no more.”

The 'Jonathan Ross Show' airs on Saturday (25.02.23) night on ITV1 and ITVX.