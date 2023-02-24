BTS’ J-Hope is Louis Vuitton’s latest house ambassador.

The K-pop sensation, 29, sparked rumours he was working with the brand when he appeared at the French house’s menswear show for Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January, after working with Louis Vuitton alongside the rest of his BTS bandmates as a group, and his new role with the luxury firm was announced on Friday. (24.02.23)

Describing BTS as “21st century pop icons,” Vuitton said J-Hope “brings his unique charm and style to this exciting new chapter with the maison”.

It added in a statement about the partnership with the singer and dancer – real name Jung Ho-seok: “He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography and creative musical direction.

“With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, J-Hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences.”

BTS were collectively named as brand ambassadors for Vuitton in April 2021, but the partnership has since expired.

With the group on a break, its members have been signing solo deals with fashion houses as they focus on their individual projects, while preparing to complete their mandatory military service.

The seven-member group – which also consists of RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – wore custom Vuitton suits to the 2022 Grammy Awards, with J-Hope opting for an all-white suit with matching sneakers.

J-Hope joins a roster of brand ambassadors at Vuitton that also includes Jackson Wang, Bradley Cooper and Tahar Rahim, while his bandmate Jimin recently signed with Dior, and Suga is brand ambassador for Valentino.

The latest consumer analysis has noted the impact of K-pop on fashion and brands, with Launchmetrics saying in a recent report: “Overall, brands focused on strengthening their voices in the Asia-Pacific market.

“More specifically, in line with brands tapping into the cultural zeitgeist and seeking global influence, we note South Korea to be the dominant focus throughout both weeks.”