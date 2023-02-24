Leomie Anderson has thanked Rihanna for wearing her “This p***y grabs back” hoodie at a women’s march in protest at Donald Trump’s sexism.

The Victoria’s Secret angel and designer, 30, launched her fitness brand LAAP in 2016 – the same year a secret video from 2005 emerged that captured Trump, 76, infamously saying women let famous men “grab ’em by the p***y” – and a year later ‘Umbrella’ singer Rihanna, 35, put on Leomie’s top when she joined The Women’s March movement and a protest outside Trump Tower in New York.

Leomie said on ITV’s ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’, which airs on Saturday (25.02.23): “Rhianna wore one of my hoodies to a women’s march. It was one of the biggest moments for my brand and it kind of established it as a brand for and about women. So I was like, ‘Yes, Rhianna, thank you.’”

Revealing how Rihanna’s backing of her brand prompted a spike in profits, the model-turned entrepreneur and actor added: “When all those sales started coming in, I was the only person posting my stuff and I was mailing out things by hand.

“And when Rhianna wears something, oh my gosh it’s going to fly. So you don’t even want to know how much I was struggling to get all of those out.”

Describing the pink hoodie – which Rihanna wore for the 21 January march in 2017 with a fur stole, claw gloves, a pink tutu – Leomie said: “It says, ‘This p***y grabs back’ in response to Trump... it’s a bit of a spicy jumper.”

Speaking about catwalk modelling the supermodel added: “One of my biggest catwalks that I’ve done is Victoria’s Secret. That was epic.

“It was such an enjoyable runway as you actually got to be yourself. Those wings were really heavy, but it was worth it.”

Leomie also discussed branching out from fashion into acting, after she took a part in 2022’s urban action-comedy ‘Sumortherhood’ alongside Jennifer Saunders and Ed Sheeran.

She said: “I had such a great time working on the movie and it’s so different to working in modelling. It was completely a new experience for me.

“You guys have got it good. Actors get treated with respect. You get trailers, you get snacks!”

‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ is on Saturday at 9.40pm on ITV1 and ITVX.