The final three launch characters for 'Street Fighter 6' have been unveiled.

PlayStation's latest State of Play digital event took place on Thursday (23.02.23), and Capcom revealed Cammy, Zangief, and newcomer Lily have been added to the already-stacked 18-character roster.

They join World Warriors Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Zangief, E. Honda, Blanka, Dhalsim), plus four returning favourites (Cammy, Juri, Dee Jay, Luke), and six brand new faces (Lily, Jamie, Kimberly, Manon, Marisa, JP).

With Cammy, players can make use of the Heavy versions of her three signature moves, Spiral Arrow, Cannon Spike, and Hooligan Combination, which will allow for a "delay and altered properties or damage".

Zangief's famous Screw Piledriver and Siberian Express will return, with the addition of the Tundra Storm, his Level 2 Super Art Cyclone Lariat and Level 3 Super Art Bolshoi Storm Buster to wow the crowd.

As for newbie Lily, she "defeats enemies with her ferocious Condor Dive, Condor Spire, and Tomahawk Buster. Condor Wind will grant one Windclad stock, which powers up each of the aforementioned moves. Lily wields her war clubs to barrage opponents in her Level 1 Super Art Breezing Hawk and slams her enemies to the ground with her Level 3 Super Art Raging Typhoon."

The latest game launches on June 2, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Pre-order the game now.