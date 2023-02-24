'Hogwarts Legacy' has shifted 12 million units and made a whopping $850 million in sales globally, within the first two weeks of launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The 'Harry Potter' RPG has broken a record as the best-selling game in the history of Warner Bros. Games, surpassing previous game launches for the likes of the 'Batman' and 'Mortal Kombat' games.

It recently became the biggest single-player game ever on Twitch with 1.28 million peak concurrent viewers at launch.

The title has also broken a record for player engagement, with 280 million hours played to date.

David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games, commented: "We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from gamers, fans who are new to gaming and reviewers around the world.

"Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign."

And this remarkable success is all before the game comes to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4. Nintendo Switch players will have a while longer to wait with a date set for July 25.