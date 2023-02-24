The world’s first Android satellite smartphone is launching.

Motorola and Bullitt’s Defy 2 device is set to give the iPhone competition as it will be the first Android-running satellite smartphone US and European consumers can buy.

For months, iPhone 14 users have been able to call for help using satellites, but now Motorola and rugged mobile maker Bullitt have teamed up to produce the first non-iPhone US and European consumers can buy that uses satellite communication.

Their Motorola Defy 2 will be revealed at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona from Monday (27.02.23), and is aimed at outdoor enthusiasts or distant workers like long-haul truckers, as well as anyone who spends time beyond the range of a cellular network.

Motorola and Bullitt have also unveiled the Defy Satellite Link – a pocket size Bluetooth device that allows Android or iOS devices to connect to the Bullitt Satellite Messenger service. You can use this to send and receive texts, share your location, and contact emergency services, all via satellite.

The pocket-sized device has also passed military-grade durability testing and has an IP68 rating.

Motorola said about the launch: “The motorola defy 2, a rugged smartphone, and motorola defy satellite link, a Bluetooth device that provides satellite connectivity to any smartphone, are designed for anyone that has ever been frustrated by a lack of cell coverage – whether travelling or participating in outdoor activities, or just in their daily lives.”

The new phone is branded the Motorola Defy 2 for North America, Latin America, and Canada, and will be priced at $599.

It will be marketed as the CAT S75 with a slightly different rear cover design in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

They can access existing geostationary satellites to exchange text messages using the Bullitt Satellite Messenger, and the service should work if users have a clear view of sky.

It initially tries to connecting to Wi-Fi or cellular, but switches to satellite if no networks are available.

They will feature a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ display clad in Gorilla Glass Victus and have a military-grade durability, a 5,000 mAh battery, 15W charging, with a MediaTek chip responsible for the satellite communication.