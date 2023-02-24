Pink fell out with her idol Madonna after making a joke about her on TV.

The 43-year-old pop star has always been a huge fan of the 'Holiday' hitmaker but she's now convinced the singer "doesn't like" her after an awkward encounter during a TV appearance 20 years ago when the pair met for the first time backstage on the 'Live with Regis and Kelly' show back in 2003.

During an interview on 'The Howard Stern Show' on SiriusXM, Pink told the host: "Some people just don’t like me ... I’m a polarising individual."

The conversation then turned to Madonna and Pink admitted the drama played out TV saying: "F***, I loved her ... She tried to kind of play me on ‘Regis and Kelly,’ and I’m not the one, so [it] didn’t work out ...

"It’s just such a silly story. I f****** love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her no matter what. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room ...

"And so I just said a joke when Regis [Philbin] brought me out and said, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me'."

Pink then suggested the joke didn't go down well with the Queen of Pop, adding: "It didn’t work out. It didn’t work out for us" before Stern added: “Madonna took the joke personally".

The revelation comes after Pink previously revealed she had been approached to perform with Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003 when the singer famously shared a kiss with both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera onstage.

The performance took place just three months before Pink's awkward meeting with Madonna on 'Live with Regis and Kelly' but she was unable to take part because she was on holiday with her now-husband Carey Hart.

Speaking on US radio station KTU 103.5, Pink explained: "I think we all were [invited]. I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us. I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend, Carey Hart.

"Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us."