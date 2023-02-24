Vernon Kay is "over the moon" to be replacing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2.

The 48-year-old TV and radio presenter has declared it's a "a dream come true" to be taking over the station's mid-morning show in May following the departure of beloved broadcaster Ken who is leaving in March after 31 years on air - and Vernon acknowledges he's got some big shoes to fill.

He said of his new job: "I’m absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce.

"I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months. It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start."

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, added: “Radio 2 is home to some of the UK’s best loved presenters, and I’m thrilled to welcome Vernon to mid-mornings on Radio 2. He’s a hugely talented, warm and witty host who has already proved himself to be a firm favourite with our listeners when he’s presented many and varied shows across the station. I can’t wait to hear his brilliant new show.”

Vernon previously worked on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 until 2012 before hosting the mid-morning show on Radio X. In recent years, he's filled in on Radio 2 shows including 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' and 'Steve Wright in the Afternoon' and he also presents 'Dance Sounds of the 90s' on BBC Sounds and Radio 2.

Ken, 72, will be starting a new show on Greatest Hits Radio from April 3. He said of his replacement: "Vernon is a lovely bloke and I wish him all the best," adding: "[I] wouldn't dare give anyone else tips about broadcasting".