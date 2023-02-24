Maisie Williams has split from her boyfriend Reuben Selby.

The 'Game of Thrones' star enjoyed a five-year romance with fashion designer Reuben but she confirmed on Friday (24.02.23) the pair have parted ways with the actress calling the break-up the "end of an era" and joking they will both need some privacy for the sake of her beloved dog.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "The end of an era. Reuben and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met five years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers … and it will continue to do so. This decision is something we are so grateful or [sic] as we can protect the magic, that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put our brains together."

She then added: "P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)."

Reuben reposted Maisie's message on his own page alongside a heart emoji.

The pair was last pictured together in October during a trip to Paris Fashion Week in France. They made their debut as a couple in early 2019 when they were spotted holding hands as they strolled around New York City together.

In 2021, Maisie showed her devotion to Reuben by wearing an outfit he designed to the glitzy Met Gala. During the event, she told E! News: "It's inspired by 'The Matrix'. I have my coat and my Matrix nails. I've grown up on these American icons - women in film, these heroines. It shaped the woman that I became, and so it kind of made sense for me to honour those people tonight."

Maisie and Reuben moved to the countryside in 2021 to settle in a quiet part of West Sussex, and in an interview last year the actress admitted the couple mostly went unnoticed as they enjoyed their new life outside of the city.

She told Porter magazine: "It’s hard to know what [people] are looking at though. Sometimes we will be in a shop and we’re like, ‘Are people looking at us because they recognise us or is it because we look weird?'"

Maisie added of their decision to move to a rural spot: "You know what? I have just never felt better. What I’ve learned about myself is that I gain a lot more when I am alone, and it’s much harder to do that when you’re out on the scene.

"It’s hard to really let go and there is a tendency to give into pressures while living in that world. That’s not to say those who choose to do that aren’t also completely freely expressing themselves, but that’s not how I am going to find any more clarity in my life. [Moving out here] is like my own little quiet rebellion."